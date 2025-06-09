Michael Regan/Getty Images

Rangers and Sunderland target Harry Toffolo has had his release from Nottingham Forest confirmed, with the City Ground side posting a video of a superb clearance he made in a game at Tottenham Hotspur.

The defender, 29, has been on the books at Nottingham Forest since 2022, but his deal at the City Ground is expiring this summer.

Nottingham Forest have now confirmed that Toffolo will be going when his deal runs out.

They said in a statement: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that Harry Toffolo will depart the club upon the expiration of his contract this summer.”

Nottingham Forest wasted no time in thanking the left-back for his efforts while at the club and took to social media to post what they described as ‘that clearance’ at Spurs.

All eyes will be on where Toffolo chooses to go next, with it having been suggested he is waiting to hear from Scottish giants Rangers.

The defender has also been linked with newly promoted Premier League club Sunderland.

Toffolo is due to turn 30 years old in August and could well be seen as an experienced option available on a free transfer.

He has played in every division in the English football pyramid and a move to the Scottish Premiership for the defender looks tempting.

Player Age Ridvan Yilmaz 24 Jefte 21 Rangers’ left-back options

Rangers have Ridvan Yilmaz at left-back, but the Turkey international is wanted by Besiktas, who have been trying to agree a deal.

The Gers have a new boss at the helm in the shape of Russell Martin and he is expected to make a host of signings as he seeks to get the side playing his way.

Joining Sunderland under Regis Le Bris meanwhile would keep Toffolo within the Premier League.

Toffolo joined Nottingham Forest from Huddersfield Town and turned out for the Tricky Trees on 57 occasions.

He represented England up to Under-20 level.