Italian Serie A side Bologna scouted West Brom star Torbjorn Heggem during Norway’s game against Italy last week.

Heggem signed for West Brom in the summer and he has featured in every single league game except one this season while starting all 45 of them.

The 26-year-old Norwegian has proven himself as a defensive rock for West Brom and is currently on international duty with the Norway national team.

He started in Norway’s game against Italy on Friday, where they secured a brilliant 3-0 win over the Azzurri.

The West Brom star put in an excellent performance and was later substituted during the 71st minute of the game.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Serie A outfit Bologna’s scouts were present during the game against Italy to evaluate some players and among them was the name Heggem.

His performances last season in the Championship have not gone unnoticed, as he has caught the attention of Bologna.

The Italian outfit are looking to strengthen their backline and they might raid West Brom’s defence to secure a deal for Heggem.

Heggem came through Rosenborg’s academy system and he has two more years left on his contract with the Baggies.

West Brom recently appointed Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Mason as their new head coach and it remains to be seen whether he is willing to part ways with the Norwegian centre-back.

The Championship outfit are looking to secure promotion next season and losing Heggem this summer could prove to be a big blow for them.

Bologna have found Heggem an attractive candidate, but it is unclear whether they are planning to make a move for him anytime soon.