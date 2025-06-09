Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Udinese midfielder Sandi Lovric has admitted that he has no idea whether Leeds United target Jaka Bijol is going to leave the Serie A club in the summer transfer window.

Leeds are ready to splash cash this summer to help Daniel Farke build a team that will give them a good chance to fight to preserve their Premier League status.

There are several areas where the Whites’ boss wants to introduce quality and depth and the centre-back position is one of them.

Leeds have Udinese star Bijol, who featured 34 times for the Italian outfit last season, picking up eleven cautions in the process, on their mind and have already kicked off efforts to sign him.

Bijol has two more years left on his contract and his fellow Udinese star Lovric believes that it will be important for the club to keep him with them next season.

Lovric stressed that Bijol is still a Udinese player despite Leeds United’s interest in him, but added that he does not know whether he will move in the summer.

“How important would it be to keep Bijol and Lucca? Having them with us would be important because we are talking about very important players”, Lovric told Sky Italia.

Player Age Ethan Ampadu 24 Joe Rodon 27 Pascal Struijk 25 Max Wober 27 Leeds United’s centre-back options

“We are talking about two starters, but I don’t know what they will do this summer.

“But for now they are still our players. Let’s see what happens.”

The 26-year-old centre-back has the experience of playing in Germany and Italy and has made 95 appearances for Udinese since joining them in 2022.

Bijol is a regular starter for Udinese and the Italian outfit will not let the Slovakian international leave for a fee which is not substantial, with a €20m asking price mooted.