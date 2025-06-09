Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

AC Milan have now entered the race for West Ham United goalkeeper target and Freiburg star Noah Atubolu.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper came through Freiburg’s academy system and has featured in 75 games for the German side so far in his career.

Last season, Atubolu made 26 appearances for the club in the Bundesliga and kept ten clean sheets in the process, helping the club finish fifth in the league table and earn them a Europa League spot.

West Ham scouted Atubolu during the winter and have followed him since then.

Lukasz Fabianski is set to leave the Hammers when his contract expires at the end of June and Graham Potter will be left with Wes Foderingham and Alphonse Areola as his options between the sticks.

West Ham are considering bringing in a new face who will be able to provide competition to Areola for the spot in the starting line-up.

They are considering 23-year-old Atubolu for that role; however, they are now set to face competition from Serie A for his signature.

Player Age Wes Foderingham 34 Alphonse Areola 32 West Ham’s first team goalkeeping options

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, AC Milan have put the Freiburg star on their transfer wish list for the summer.

The Rossoneri might lose their goalkeeper and captain, Mike Maignan, who has been with them since 2021, this summer, as Chelsea are keen on signing him.

AC Milan are considering Atubolu to be Maignan’s replacement at the San Siro next season and could lure him with the prospect of being first choice under Massimiliano Allegri.

The goalkeeper also has admirers in Germany in the form of Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham could well need to beat off tough competition to land Atubolu.

Atubolu is highly rated in Germany and considered as the future first choice goalkeeper for the Germany national team.