Warren Little/Getty Images

One of West Ham United‘s stars is not rushing a decision over his future, despite being in demand and being expected to leave the Hammers.

Graham Potter is expected to see significant changes to his squad this summer, with the likes of Maxwel Cornet, Niclas Fullkrug and Nayef Aguerd potential departures.

Moroccan defender Aguerd, who joined the Hammers in the summer of 2022 for a £30m fee, has failed to find a strong foothold in the team.

Following his struggles with injury, he was loaned out to Real Sociedad last summer, for whom he played 36 games overall, including eleven in the Europa League.

However, he is now back at West Ham and there is strong interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille, amongst other sides.

The race to secure the centre-back’s services is heating up.

Bayer Leverkusen, who will be without Bayern Munich-bound Jonathan Tah next season, see Aguerd as an option.

Ligue 1 side Marseille, whose manager Roberto de Zerbi is an admirer of the defender, have also made a contract offer to the player and initial discussions have taken place.

Player Age Konstantinos Mavropanos 27 Jean-Clair Todibo 25 Max Kilman 28 Nayef Aguerd 29 Luizao 23 Centre-backs at West Ham

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, a deal is far from being agreed upon between the two parties.

Aguerd is in no hurry to decide on his future move and is giving himself time to make the right decision.

He still has a contract with West Ham running until 2027.

There is expected to be significant transfer activity at the London Stadium following a disappointing campaign.

They have been linked with Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, though there is competition from AC Milan for the player.

With Kurt Zouma and Aaron Cresswell set to depart following the expiration of their contracts, Aguerd’s departure will make it necessary for the Hammers to sign bodies to improve their defence.

Real Sociedad, who do not have an option-to-buy in their loan clause, are also pushing for him.