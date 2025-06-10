Carl Recine/Getty Images

Dirk Kuyt’s agent, Rob Jansen, has revealed that the Liverpool legend will not be replacing John Heitinga as the assistant coach for the Reds.

Heitinga will become Dutch giants Ajax’s boss for the upcoming season, after he served as Arne Slot’s assistant at Anfield.

Now, with Heitinga’s departure, the Reds will need a capable assistant after they lifted the Premier League title last season.

Former Liverpool star man Kuyt has been linked with a return to the club to be part of Slot’s backroom team as an assistant.

However, Kuyt’s potential return to his former club has now been ruled out, as his agent Jansen has made it clear that the Dutchman will not be replacing Heitinga.

Kuyt has been managing Belgian top-flight outfit Beerschot since December 2023 and his contract is set to expire this summer.

Jansen has admitted that Kuyt would have loved to go to the Reds, but reiterated that someone else will be taking over the role at Liverpool.

Trophy Club with EFL Cup Liverpool Dutch Cup Utrecht and Feyenoord Dutch league title Feyenoord Turkish league title Fenerbahce Turkish Cup Fenerbahce Dirk Kuyt’s playing honours

“No, it will be a different assistant coach. That would have been great for him”, Jansen said about Kuyt via Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

“The assistant of Liverpool will be someone else. It would have been great for Dirk.

“He would have loved to go to Liverpool.

“Assistant there is of course a serious level.”

The Reds will be assessing their options very carefully for the assistant post, vacated by Heitinga after one year in the role.

It remains to be seen if Slot will be bringing in one of his men to help him as his new assistant going forward.