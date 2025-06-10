Julian Finney/Getty Images

Aston Villa’s financial demands for Sunderland linked left-back Alex Moreno are making the deal complicated for La Liga outfit Real Betis.

The Villa Park outfit will not be playing in the Champions League in the upcoming season after losing their final match of the previous term against Manchester United in a controversial defeat which even had one presenter feeling they could take legal action.

Unai Emery is looking to add depth to his squad, but offloading out-of-favour stars is also necessary without the lucrative Champions League participation money.

Moreno, who joined the Villans back in the winter window of 2023, is a player who looks set to be out of the club this summer.

His current contract at the Premier League club runs until the end of the next season and he has multiple clubs interested in him.

Newly-promoted Premier League sides Burnley and Sunderland are keen, whereas Real Sociedad are interested.

Real Betis, though, have made the majority progress, as they have held talks with the player regarding a potential return.

Player Age Lucas Digne 31 Ian Maatsen 23 Alex Moreno 32 Aston Villa’s left-back options

However, according to Spanish daily Marca, Aston Villa’s demands for the player have made it complicated for Betis.

The Villa Park faithful paid £12.5m for Moreno to get him out of Betis and it has been suggested that they want to recoup a part of the money they spent to bring him in.

Moreno’s salary is also an issue.

The La Liga club, though, have other options they are considering, and Leeds United star Junior Firpo is closest to making a return to Betis.

Now it remains to be seen if the Villans will budge from their financial demands, amid so much interest in the Spaniard.

Moreno was on loan at Nottingham Forest, who are unlikely to exercise the buy option in his contract, which would see the 32-year-old return to Villa Park.