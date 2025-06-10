Paul Harding/Getty Images

Leeds United are set to see a centre-back they have been tracking and looking at moving for put out of reach by his club as he has been dubbed ‘unsellable’.

The Whites have been active in the early parts of the transfer window as they are chasing multiple profiles they want to strengthen, to boost the spine of the side.

Leeds have been looking to bring in a new left-back and a new centre-back to solidify the backline as they look to stay above the dotted line back in the Premier League next season.

The club hierarchy will need to be shrewd with their transfer decisions and they have set their eyes all around Europe for quality options.

Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi is someone Leeds have been out to check on and they were claimed to be preparing to put in an offer for him.

It was suggested though that the sum Leeds would bid would be nowhere near enough to sign him and since then, Marseille’s stance looks to hard hardened.

Now, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, the Stade Velodrome outfit are not ready to listen to any offers for the defender and he is ‘unsellable’.

It has been suggested that Balerdi is considered a crucial part of Roberto De Zerbi’s system and is not for sale.

Player Joe Rodon Ethan Ampadu Pascal Struijk Max Wober Diogo Monteiro James Debayo Leeds United’s centre-back options

Serie A giants Juventus and Roma have followed Leeds in showing interest in the Marseille star, but any side wanting the Argentine now look set for disappointment.

Marseille will be playing in next season’s Champions League and De Zerbi clearly does not want to lose a leader like Balerdi.

The Argentine defender signed a new contract at the club only last season, which runs until the summer of 2028.

Leeds may well have already got the message on Balerdi as they have been making efforts to sign Udinese defender Jaka Bijol.

The Whites are also looking to get an attacking midfielder and Anderlecht star Mario Stroeykens is someone they have been holding talks with in advance of a possible move.