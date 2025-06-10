Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Four clubs, including Sunderland and Burnley, are keen on securing Aston Villa’s Spanish left-back Alex Moreno, who is in his final year of contract at the Villa Park club.

The Villa Park outfit are looking to put their disappointment of not qualifying for next season’s Champions League behind them and create a quality squad ahead of the new campaign.

However, with no Champions League money, PSR considerations make offloading out-of-favour players all the more pressing for Villa deal-maker Monchi.

Moreno, 32, was on loan at Premier League side Nottingham Forest, but only started eleven league games all season; he is out of favour at Aston Villa.

The Tricky Trees have an option to buy the left-back, but it looks like Moreno is set for a Villa Park return and he could be heading out of the door this summer; Real Betis have already held talks with him.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, newly-promoted Premier League sides Burnley and Sunderland are in the mix for the experienced full-back.

Both came up from the Championship and look to see Moreno as a good option, but they face competition.

La Liga outfits Real Betis and Real Sociedad are also looking to bring him back to the Spanish top flight this summer.

Club League Real Betis La Liga Real Sociedad La Liga Burnley Premier League Sunderland Premier League Clubs in mix for Alex Moreno

Real Betis do have a number of other left-back options on the table and are especially keen on Leeds United’s Junior Firpo.

Sunderland and Burnley will need players with experience in the Premier League and Moreno’s 55 top-flight appearances are attracting both clubs.

The English clubs, though, must make a compelling case to convince Moreno to join them, given that Betis and Real Sociedad have genuine interest in him.

And the lure of heading back home could be hard for the left-back to resist.

Aston Villa will want as much competition as possible for Moreno, who has just a year to run on his Villa deal.