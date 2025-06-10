Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Leeds United have established contact for Aston Villa’s Alex Moreno as they become the latest to join the race for the Villans’ star, but no official bid has been put in yet.

The Whites have made it back to the Premier League after they were crowned champions in the most recent Championship season.

Newly promoted clubs in recent years have struggled to stay above the dotted line, competing against the already-established Premier League outfits.

Leeds are looking to change that under Daniel Farke’s leadership and they have been looking to bring a left-back for a while now.

Junior Firpo’s future at the future is still uncertain, as he has been linked with a move away this summer as his contract at Elland Road is set to expire soon.

Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno is a player they have shown interest in, but another Premier League left-back is on their radar now.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Leeds are now the latest team to join the race to sign Aston Villa’s Moreno.

Club Years Vilafranca 2011 Llagostera 2012-2013 Mallorca 2013-2014 Rayo Vallecano 2014-2019 Elche (loan) 2015-2016 Betis 2019-2023 Aston Villa 2023- Nottingham Forest (loan) 2024-2025 Alex Moreno’s career history

With Real Betis and Real Sociedad, Burnley and Sunderland are keen on him, the race is hotting up and now Leeds have also registered their interest.

It has been suggested that they have made contact for the Spaniard, but no club have yet to put an official offer on the table for Moreno.

Moreno’s contract expires at the end of the upcoming campaign and Aston Villa will likely be delighted to receive so much interest in him.

Now it remains to be seen if the Whites will be able to step up their interest to go in with a concrete offer soon.