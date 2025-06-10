Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United have ‘started initial discussions’ with Anderlecht midfielder Mario Stroeykens, who is on West Ham United’s transfer list.

The Whites are targeting staying up in the English top flight after experiencing a fantastic season in the Championship.

Daniel Farke looks like he is getting backed by the Leeds hierarchy have started plotting their transfer business ahead of the new campaign.

They want to bring in a new striker, a new left-back, with Aston Villa’s Alex Moreno high on their list, and now they have added an attacking midfielder to their wish list.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leeds are genuinely interested in the Belgian, who has been widely linked with West Ham as well.

It has been suggested that the Elland Road outfit have ‘started initial discussions’ to agree on personal terms with the 20-year-old.

If they can reach an understanding and he wants to join them, then the next step would be agreeing a fee with Anderlecht.

However, the Whites are yet to make an offer for Stroeykens, who will be out of contract next summer.

Player Sam Byram Jayden Bogle Max Wober Junior Firpo Isaac Schmidt Leeds United’s full-backs

It was suggested last month that Anderlecht are willing to do a deal for a fee around €20m for the Belgium Under-21 international.

The 20-year-old had a few injury issues last season, but he still chipped in with five goals and seven assists in 39 all-competition appearances.

The likes of Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille and Lyon also hold interest in him, and Leeds are trying to stay ahead of the curve by discussing personal terms with him.

Now it remains to be seen if Leeds will be able to convince the highly-rated Belgian and the club amid a host of clubs being interested in him.

Anderlecht finished fourth in the Belgian Pro League Championship Group this season and as such will be in the Europa League qualifiers.

Leeds chased another Belgian attacking midfielder in the shape of Charles De Ketelaere when they were last in the Premier League, but he chose to join AC Milan.

He now plays for Atalanta.