Richard Keys has stated that Manchester City, while paying high transfer fees to recruit their targets, continue mocking the Premier League.

In 2023, Manchester City were charged with 115 Financial Fair Play breaches by the Premier League, which they have vehemently denied.

An independent committee has been set up to review the charges and in January the Premier League and Manchester City submitted final evidence, but the committee has yet to come to a verdict.

In the meantime, Manchester City have continued their preparations for the Club World Cup and they are recruiting players so that Pep Guardiola could take them to the USA for the tournament.

The Sky Blues have already secured the signature of Tijjani Reijnders for £46.3m from AC Milan and Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri for £31m and they are close to finalising a £33.7m move for Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.

So far Manchester City are the highest spenders in the ongoing window by shelling out £111m and Keys pointed out that they are just £4m short of reaching £115m, a number that will mark the 115 charges thrown against them by the Premier League.

Keys thinks that in splashing so much money when they are being accused of so many breaches of the rules is Manchester City thumbing their nose up at the Premier League.

Arrival Omar Marmoush Nico Gonzalez Abdukodir Khusanov Vitor Reis Juma Bah Rayan Ait-Nouri Manchester City’s 2025 signings

“£111m spent so far this summer. £4m more = 115”, Keys wrote on X.

“Spooky – that’s how many charges were levelled at City.

“No – wait. It was 135 in the end wasn’t it?

“Expect more signings as City continue to thumb their nose at the PL.”

With the arrival of Reijnders and Ait-Nouri, Manchester City’s spending in 2025 has already exceeded £200m.

The Citizens struggled last season with no silverware to boast of since Guardiola’s first season at the Etihad Stadium during 2016/17, and they are desperate to not repeat last campaign’s form.