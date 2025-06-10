Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United ‘now know the price’ they will have to pay to land one of their key targets this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Magpies have more wiggle room in the transfer market this summer after watching their spending over recent windows.

They have been keen on Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, but are suggested to have backed off in the chase before the player indicated he wanted to join Manchester United.

Newcastle have since stepped up their pursuit of Brighton attacker Joao Pedro, but even though attack is an area to strengthen, they are keen on a new goalkeeper.

Burnley’s James Trafford is their number 1 target and he has been a long term objective for the club.

The Clarets have now set a price for Trafford and Newcastle ‘now know the price’, which has been set at £40m.

Burnley do not want to lose the shot-stopper and the price could well give Newcastle pause for thought.

They rate Trafford highly and see him as their future number 1, but £40m would be a big chunk out of their budget.

Player Age Martin Dubravka 36 Odysseas Vlachodimos 31 Mark Gillespie 33 Nick Pope 33 John Ruddy 38 Newcastle United’s goalkeeping options

Trafford was superb for a Burnley team that conceded just 16 goals in the Championship this season as they won promotion.

Newcastle are sure to have other potential goalkeeping targets on their agenda and now all eyes will be on whether the Magpies turn to them.

With a centre-back and a winger still key targets for the Magpies, splashing so much money on a goalkeeper may not be something they feel makes sense.

Newcastle won a trophy this season and also qualified for the Champions League, meaning they will be a big draw for a number of players over the course of the summer.