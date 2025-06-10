Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Norwich City are safe from losing top star Borja Sainz to FC Porto for now, but he is admired at the Portuguese giants.

The Canaries sacked Johannes Hoff Throup as their manager before the end of the season and recently managed to bring in Liam Manning as their new boss.

Norwich will be keen to develop the squad to Manning’s liking over the summer and they have been linked with a host of players, including Harry Darling.

Players could also be subject to approaches though and Borja Sainz has been interesting Athletic Bilbao, Napoli and Porto.

Porto are firm admirers of Sainz, but according to Portuguese daily O Jogo, they have no intention of concluding any more transfers at the moment, amid talk of a bid for Sainz.

The Portuguese side do not intend to do anything further in the transfer market until they come back from the FIFA Club World Cup.

Porto have been drawn into Group A of the Club World Cup, where they will face Al Ahly, Inter Miani and Palmerias.

Sainz made 41 appearances for Norwich in the recent Championship season and scored a hugely impressive 18 goals.

Game Date Palmeiras 15/06 Inter Miami 19/06 Al Ahly 24/06 FC Porto’s FIFA Club World Cup fixtures

That was just one goal fewer than managed by Leeds United striker Joel Piroe, who got 19.

Losing Sainz would be a massive blow for Norwich, but it is unclear if the forward would be able to resist a move to Porto.

Norwich landed Sainz from Turkish club Giresunspor in the summer of 2023.

His deal at Carrow Road is due to run through until next summer and Norwich could be left with a big decision to make if Porto do make a firm push for Sainz in the coming weeks and months.