Warren Little/Getty Images

Departing West Ham United loan star Carlos Soler has received an offer to move to Qatar as uncertainty over his future continues.

The Hammers had a subpar last season, despite spending large in the summer in order to bring in the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Jean-Clair Todibo and Guilherme.

PSG midfielder Soler also joined the Hammers last summer on loan, being favoured by Julen Loptegui, but could not make a massive impact.

The London Stadium outfit have made it clear that Soler is someone who will be returning to his parent club Paris Saint-Germain when his loan runs out at the end of June.

The French giants won their first-ever Champions League trophy in the recently ended campaign and it is highly unlikely that Soler will find game time in a star-studded PSG side.

He could well head out of Parc des Princes and Saudi clubs, alongside clubs from Spain’s top-flight are interested in him.

And now, according to Qatari broadcaster Al Kass TV (via French magazine Le 10 Sport), a Qatari outfit have made an offer to Soler.

Club Years Valencia 2015-2022 Paris Saint-Germain 2022- West Ham United (loan) 2024-2025 Carlos Soler’s career history

However, at this stage it is not clear which Qatari outfit have made the offer to the West Ham loanee or what his view is on it.

It has been suggested that, if an offer is satisfactory for the French club, they are ready to accept the offer.

La Liga side Sevilla and Soler’s former club, Valencia, where he played more than 200 games, are interested in him.

Now it remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old wants to stay in Europe or if he will head to Qatar or Saudi Arabia this summer in order to continue his career.