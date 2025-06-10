Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Napoli centre-back and Tottenham Hotspur target Amir Rrahmani is tempted by offers from Aston Villa and Sevilla.

The 31-year-old centre-back played a key role in Napoli’s defence to help Antonio Conte’s side lift the Serie A title this season, holding off a strong challenge from Inter Milan.

Napoli consider him an integral part of the squad and they are thinking of rewarding Rrahmani with a new contract to reflect his importance in the team.

The Kosovo international has admirers in the market though, with Premier League outfits Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa both fans of what he brings to the table.

With Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero having been linked with a move out of the club with several clubs being interested – Atletico Madrid recently tried to sign him – Spurs are planning to beef up that department.

Tottenham’s fellow Premier League outfit Aston Villa are also in the market for a quality centre-back and they are delving deep in the Italian market to land one.

Rrahmani is not actively looking to make a move out of Napoli and he has two more years left on his contract with the Serie A giants.

However, according to Italian daily Il Mattino (via CalcioNapoli24), the centre-back is tempted by offers from Aston Villa and Sevilla.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad are also interested in securing the signature of Spurs target Rrahmani, who last season started all 38 league games for Napoli.

Aston Villa will be in the Europa League and they will be keen on getting back to the Champions League next season and may well think that Rrahmani can help them to do that.

Villa are losing Axel Disasi, who was on loan from Chelsea, which has reduced their centre-back options.

Spurs recently parted away with their manager Ange Postecoglou and they are closing in on appointing Thomas Frank as their new manager and they might wait until his arrival before making a move for the Napoli star.

Now it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will be able to beat Tottenham and his other suitors in the race to land the Kosovo international this summer, or if he stays put at Napoli.