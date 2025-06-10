Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United have seen their hopes of landing a goalkeeper they are keen on boosted as he is tempted by the prospect of joining a Premier League outfit this summer.

While Alphonse Areola is the first choice at West Ham, his understudy Lukasz Fabianski is leaving this summer.

They are now looking to bring in someone who will compete with Areola for a post in Graham Potter’s starting lineup.

Freiburg’s 23-year-old goalkeeper Noah Atubolu is highly rated in Germany and he kept ten clean sheets out of 26 Bundesliga games last season.

He is firmly on West Ham’s radar, with the Hammers widely credited with being keen on a potential swoop.

However, AC Milan are keen and their representatives have already met the young goalkeeper’s entourage to discuss a possible move in the summer.

The Rossoneri are seeing West Ham target Atubolu as a possible successor to Mike Maignan, who Chelsea tried to sign this summer.

Team Points 1st. Bayern Munich 82 2nd. Bayer Leverkusen 69 3rd. Eintracht Frankfurt 60 4th. Borussia Dortmund 57 5th. Freiburg 55 German Bundesliga top five

However, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, despite interest from the Italian giants, Atubolu is tempted by the possibility of playing in the Premier League, which will boost West Ham.

The Hammers followed his development minutely while scouting during the winter and they have decided that he fits the profile of goalkeeper they are looking for.

Atubolu is a key part of Freiburg’s starting lineup and the Bundesliga outfit will not let the player who came through their academy system leave on a small fee.

West Ham fans may be hoping that the club will accelerate their efforts in the coming days to bring him to England, given the competition from AC Milan.

The 23-year-old has represented Germany during the European Under-21 Championship and has been touted as the future first-choice goalkeeper for the national team.