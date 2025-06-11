Pete Norton/Getty Images

League Two outfit Bristol Rovers are set to bring in Cheltenham Town’s fitness coach, Kyler Burns, according to journalist Jon Palmer.

The Gas had a terrible last season, as they failed to stay above the dotted line and got relegated from League One into League Two.

Inigo Calderon struggled to get his ideas going despite getting the second half of the season to himself and got sacked after the season ended.

Darrell Clarke has been reappointed as the boss ahead of the upcoming season to take the Gas back to League One instantly.

The club are now making changes in the club’s backroom staff to ensure Clarke gets all the help he needs to have a good campaign.

They are now set to add more experience for their players’ fitness, as a sports scientist is on his way to join them.

It has been suggested that fellow League Two side Cheltenham Town’s strength and conditioning coach, Burns, is set to join them.

Result Competition Blackpool 4-1 Bristol Rovers League One Bristol Rovers 0-2 Reading League One Bristol Rovers 0-1 Stevenage League One Bristol Rovers’ last three results

The 29-year-old Scot has worked at English side Swindon Town and Scottish Premiership side Dundee United before.

Burns has been at the Robins since last summer, and now, after a year, he is set to join the Pirates ahead of the new campaign.

Bristol Rovers will need to make sure they stay clear of injuries and have their best players available for the majority of the League Two season, consisting of 46 league games.

Burns has five years of experience working in football clubs as a sports scientist and now he will focus on helping the players at the Gas as they aim to go up.