Everton have managed to sort out a deal with Charlton Athletic for their talented young defender Reuban Gokah, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees faithful are waiting for a new dawn under their new ownership, The Friedkin Group, who are keen to invest in the club to help them grow.

They have already planned with David Moyes to form a list of targets they want to bring in to strengthen the first team squad.

However, Everton ownership’s focus is not only limited to the first team, as they are interested in helping the academy system also.

The Toffees hierarchy want to add young talented players to their academy system so that they could create a supply chain for Moyes and his first team.

Everton have had their eye on Charlton’s young centre-back Gokah, who is very highly rated at the London club.

The 16-year-old defender is said to have a commanding presence in the defence and is thought very highly of at the Valley.

Game Date Blackburn Rovers (A) 19/07 Bournemouth (N) 26/07 West Ham (N) 30/07 Manchester United (N) 03/08 Everton’s pre-season fixtures

It has been claimed that Everton have now agreed a deal with Charlton to sign Gokah in the ongoing window, in what is a coup for the Toffees and a blow for the Addicks.

People inside Everton feel that Gokah in the future will become a top prospect in English football.

The 16-year-old has represented England at Uunder-15 and Under-16 levels already, and he will start a new chapter in his career as he is set to join the Merseyside outfit.

Everton will be focused on helping with his development and creating a pathway for him to the Toffees’ first team in the future.

In the recent past Everton have helped players like Anthony Gordon to break into their first-team and later they profited from his departure to Newcastle United.