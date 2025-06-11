George Wood/Getty Images

One of Leeds United‘s stars is ‘waiting and prioritising’ a move to another club when his deal at Elland Road runs out later this summer.

Daniel Farke has a number of squad questions to address over the course of the summer transfer window and he looks likely to need a new left-back.

Leeds have the likes of Isaac Schmidt and Max Wober who can slot in at left-back and are under contract beyond the end of June, but they have been trying to agree new terms with Junior Firpo.

Firpo though is being heavily courted by his former club Real Betis and it looks as if the defender has his heart set on returning to the side.

According to Spanish journalist Manu de Olmedo, Firpo is ‘waiting and prioritising’ a move to Real Betis over all other options.

So too is Aston Villa’s left-back Alex Moreno, who has ironically been linked with a move to Leeds United.

Moreno spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, but is expected to move on this summer and has a host of suitors, including Premier League new boys Sunderland and Burnley.

If it is Firpo who ends up back at Real Betis this summer then a move for Moreno to a different club would look to be more likely.

Player Age Sam Byram 31 Junior Firpo 28 Max Wober 27 Isaac Schmidt 25 Leeds United’s left-back options

The Spanish side have offered the Leeds United man a four-year deal to return to Spanish football.

Firpo stayed with Leeds following their relegation to the Championship when many of his team-mates activated clauses to escape the second tier by sealing loan moves elsewhere.

He helped the Whites bounce back up to the Premier League this season, but may well now not be experiencing another campaign of top flight football at Elland Road.

Real Betis finished sixth in La Liga this term and have qualified for the Europa League.