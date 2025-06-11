George Wood/Getty Images

A soon to be free agent, after the FIFA Club World Cup, ‘has received approaches’ from Sunderland and Leeds United, along with Nottingham Forest.

Sunderland and Leeds are expected to be busy this summer as they look to make sure they avoid the fate suffered by Ipswich Town, Leicester City and Southampton, who dropped straight back down to the Championship.

Leeds have a particular need in the left-back role, with Junior Firpo approaching the end of his contract and prioritising Real Betis.

Sunderland also want to strengthen in that area, while Nottingham Forest are unlikely to keep Alex Moreno, who was on loan at the club from Aston Villa.

Now, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Leeds, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest have made a move for Atletico Madrid left-back Reinildo.

The defender is out of contract with Atletico Madrid following the Club World Cup and is pondering his next move.

Reinildo, 31, also has interest from Saudi Arabia and that may represent a hugely lucrative option for him.

The Mozambique international has had spells in Portuguese football, French football and, since a 2022 move to Atletico Madrid, Spanish football.

Game Minute booked Celta Vigo (A) 38th Real Betis (A) 7th Mallorca (A) 83rd Barcelona 36th Reinildo’s La Liga bookings

Diego Simeone used him on 19 occasions in La Liga for Atletico Madrid this season and he was booked four times.

He also features for Los Rojiblancos in the Champions League, playing over 90 minutes of the crucial last 16 second leg tie against Real Madrid.

Reinildo will likely be in no rush to take a decision on his future and, at the age of 31, will want to make sure he chooses the right next destination.

Nottingham Forest, unlike Sunderland and Leeds, can offer the defender the chance to continue playing in European competition next season as they are in the Conference League.