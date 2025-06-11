Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

West Ham United target CJ Egan-Riley has been doing his homework on Marseille, the city and the club, ahead of a possible move to the Stade Velodrome.

The 22-year-old centre-back proved himself as a defensive rock at Burnley’s defence and played a key role in helping Scott Parker’s side secure promotion to the Premier League last season.

Egan-Riley featured 41 times for Burnley last season and helped his side keep 28 clean sheets in the process as they conceded just 16 goals in the Championship.

His performances for the Turf Moor outfit have impressed several clubs and they are vying for his signature this summer.

Graham Potter’s West Ham are one of the clubs showing interest in him and Eagan-Riley’s contract with Burnley is set to expire at the end of June, which provides the Hammers an opportunity to sign him on a free transfer.

Burnley are trying to tie down Egan-Riley with a new contract but are finding the task a very difficult one as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they think that the player’s demands are too high.

French outfit Marseille have now joined the race for the West Ham target as Roberto De Zerbi’s side are looking to build a solid defence for the Champions League next season.

Club Years Manchester City 2021-2022 Burnley 2022- Hibernian (loan) 2023 PSV Eindhoven (loan) 2024 CJ Egan-Riley’s career history

And the English defender is doing his homework about the city of Marseille and the French club by gathering information ahead of a potential move.

It is suggested that West Ham United have already made an offer to Egan-Riley, as have Strasbourg, but Marseille could lure him with the prospect of Champions League football.

A deal is yet to be struck between Marseille and Egan-Riley’s side, which gives West Ham time to convince the centre-back on a move to London.

West Ham will see departures in the ongoing window and they are determined to bring in players which will suit Potter’s style of football.

The defender doing his homework on Marseille though strongly suggests he sees the move as a viable option.