Real Betis have now reached a verbal agreement with Leeds United star Junior Firpo over a move after the expiry of his contract at Elland Road.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa brought in Firpo from Barcelona to Elland Road in the summer of 2021 and the player has featured in 119 games in the club’s colours.

Firpo is one of the few players in the squad that stayed with the club after their relegation to the Championship in the 2022/23 season.

He played a key part in Leeds’ promotion-winning campaign, featuring in 31 games while registering 14 goal contributions.

Firpo’s contract with Leeds is set to expire in June and the Whites are working to keep him at the club for their upcoming challenges in the Premier League.

However, a move out of Elland Road is surely on the cards for the left-back, with his former club, Real Betis lining up for his services.

The La Liga outfit consider him as one of the likeliest candidates to join Manuel Pellegrini’s side in the summer and fill their need for a left-back.

Club Years Real Betis 2015-2019 Barcelona 2019-2021 Leeds United 2021- Junior Firpo’s career history

It has also been suggested that the Leeds United star, who has also attracted attention and an offer from Lyon, prioritises a move to Betis.

Now according to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito TV, Betis have managed to reach a verbal agreement with Firpo to join them in the summer.

It is suggested that the Whites player has agreed to a three-year deal with the La Liga outfit, but the deal is yet to be closed.

Betis are working on different aspects of the deal to sort out to get the final green light from Firpo.

Although having versatile players like Max Wober, who can play in the left-back role, Firpo’s departure could come as a blow to Daniel Farke’s side when they are bracing for a tough campaign in the top flight.

Leeds are likely to need to dip into the market to sign another left-back.