Leeds United are not close to agreeing a deal for Mateo Joseph to join Spanish La Liga side Real Betis, as a considerable gap remains between both parties.

The Whites are back up in the Premier League and they are set to witness a busy transfer window where there will be significant incomings and outgoings as well.

Leeds have been linked with several players in the ongoing window, with defender Jaka Bijol, Atletico Madrid’s Reinaldo and Aston Villa’s Alex Moreno among them.

Junior Firpo is among the players who might leave Leeds after the expiry of his contract and young centre forward Joseph has joined the list of the players whose future at Elland Road is under doubt.

Spanish outfit Real Betis are among Joseph’s admirers and he is high on Manuel Pellegrini’s list of summer targets.

It has been suggested that Betis opened negotiations with Leeds regarding a transfer and they are close to agreeing to a deal for the Spanish Under-21 international.

Leeds were claimed to have agreed to let Joseph, who is currently away on international duty to represent his nation in the European Under-21 Championship, go for a fee in the region of £8.5m including add-ons.

However, the claim of Leeds being close to reaching an agreement with Betis has been dismissed, as according to Spanish journalist Pepe Elias, there remains a ‘considerable’ gap between both sides.

Leeds, however, are in negotiations with the La Liga outfit to find a deal for Joseph, who featured 39 times for them last season.

Last season, Joseph failed to claim a spot in Daniel Farke’s starting line-up after initially being given an opportunity ahead of Joel Piroe, and made six goal contributions in the Whites’ promotion-winning campaign.

The Spaniard is someone who came through the Espanyol academy system and is highly rated by Leeds, but the prospect of selling him for a substantial sum this summer could appeal.