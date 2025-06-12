Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are in advanced negotiations with departing PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Walter Benitez, who is also a target for fellow Premier League club Everton.

Benitez, 32, played a pivotal role in helping PSV win the Eredivisie title this term at the expense of Ajax, who crumbled under pressure towards the business end of the season.

He eventually finished with 46 appearances overall, 34 of which came in the league and eleven in the Champions League.

However, Benitez is nearing the end of his contract at the Dutch club and will be a free agent at the end of June.

Premier League club Crystal Palace have sounded him out as they look at him to come in an provide an extra option in the goalkeeping department.

Matt Turner was Dean Henderson’s understudy last season and played in three FA Cup matches and one EFL Cup game for the Eagles.

Now Benitez is firmly on Crystal Palace’s wanted list and, according to journalist Uriel Lugt, the Eagles are in talks with him.

Club Years Quilmes 2011-2016 Nice 2016-2022 PSV Eindhoven 2022- Walter Benitez’s career history

They are suggested to have already put a proposal on the table for the shot-stopper to consider and an agreement is close to being reached.

Benitez has been linked with Everton, who have a pressing need for new goalkeepers at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton are letting Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia depart the club this summer.

That leaves Jordan Pickford and Harry Tyrer as the senior goalkeepers in the squad.

However Tyrer, who was on loan at Blackpool last season, is wanted on a permanent basis by the League One side and is keen to make the move.

If Tyrer goes, Everton would only have Pickford as a senior goalkeeping option.