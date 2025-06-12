Henry Browne/Getty Images

West Ham United‘s outgoing star Carlos Soler has received an enquiry from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Hammers signed Soler on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, with West Ham retaining an option to buy him this summer and he featured 33 times for them in all competitions.

West Ham suffered a difficult season where they saw managerial changes and finished 14th in the league table.

Soler started only 14 games in the league for West Ham and the midfielder failed to live up to the expectation and the Hammers will not trigger his buy clause.

Julen Lopetegui, who brought Soler to the club, left, and Graham Potter joined them mid-season, and the English tactician is not a fan of the PSG star.

It is unlikely that Soler will be able to get into Luis Enrique’s Champions League winning side next season and seek a move out to secure regular game time.

The West Ham loanee has admirers in Spain and Qatar, from where he has received an offer; with two more years remaining on his contract, PSG might look for a permanent move.

Club Years Valencia 2015-2022 Paris Saint-Germain 2022- West Ham United (loan) 2024-2025 Carlos Soler’s career history

Soler has suitors in English football as well; Brighton are interested in signing the 28-year-old midfielder and according to Spanish daily Marca, they have enquired with the player’s camp.

The Spaniard could very well return to the Premier League next season in Brighton colours, but they will have to beat competition to land him.

Villarreal have begun negotiations with the French outfit regarding West Ham’s outgoing star and they are exploring a loan move with an option to buy or an obligation in it.

Soler featured 182 times in La Liga for his former club Valencia and a return to his home country might feel alluring to him.