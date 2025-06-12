Clive Rose/Getty Images

There is no truth in talk that Coventry City full-back and Everton target Milan van Ewijk is close to joining Premier League outfit Fulham, according to journalist Mantej Mann.

The 24-year-old Dutch star was brought in by Mark Robins at Coventry in 2023 from Eredivisie side Heerenveen and has progressed at the Championship club.

Van Ewijk has been a regular for the Sky Blues in the past two seasons and has made 100 appearances for them so far.

Robins’ successor at CBS Arena, ex-Everton boss Frank Lampard, also considered him as an important part of his side and he missed only one league game under him.

Despite a late push by Coventry under Lampard they failed to secure promotion to the Premier League and now the Sky Blues are bracing interest from top tier in the form of Everton and Fulham.

Fulham are long time admirers of Van Ewijk’s talents and they were linked with a move for the defender in the January window.

It has been suggested that the Cottagers are closing in on landing the Everton target in ongoing window, with a deal set to happen.

Player Age Vitaliy Mykolenko 26 Seamus Coleman 36 Nathan Patterson 23 Jake O’Brien 24 Everton’s current full-back options

However, the news regarding Van Ewijk being close to joining Fulham is not accurate and he is not on the verge of heading to Craven Cottage.

Van Ewijk has two more years left on his contract with Coventry and Everton who are in the market to find a replacement for Ashley Young, could land the Dutch star.

Coventry will be reluctant to lose him and Everton might have to dig deep in their pockets to land the Championship star.

Under David Moyes they are trying to make a fresh start and they have targeted the summer transfer window to rejig the squad.

It is still unclear whether the player as any preference, but an opportunity to play in the Premier League could prove to be alluring enough for him to agree on a move.