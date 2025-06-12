Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Leeds United have increased their offer for Jaka Bijol so that it is now ‘approaching the requests’ of Udinese and the talks could take ‘decisive steps’ within the next few hours.

The Whites are preparing themselves to embrace the challenge of the Premier League and to do so, they are targeting the summer window to strengthen certain areas.

Daniel Farke wants his defence to be solid in the upcoming season and signing a centre-back is top of their priority list, with Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi looked at.

They have tracked down Udinese’s Slovenian defender Bijol as an ideal candidate to help their defence and talks are ongoing.

Bijol is a hot prospect in the ongoing transfer window and he is wanted by several Italian outfits in the form of Roma and AC Milan.

The Yorkshire outfit, in the hope of stealing a march on his opposition, went in with a bid for Bijol, but Udinese promptly rejected it.

Now Leeds have increased their offer for the Udinese star and the new offer is ‘approaching’ the valuation of the Italian outfit, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Club Years Rudar Velenje 2017-2018 CSKA Moscow 2018-2022 Hannover (loan) 2020-2021 Udinese 2022- Jaka Bijol’s career history

Udinese have set out a €20m price tag on Bijol’s head and it has been suggested that the deal could take ‘decisive steps’ in the upcoming hours.

The 26-year-old centre-back has been a standout player for Udinese in the last few seasons and one of the club’s stars, Sandi Lovric, has urged the club to keep hold of him.

Bijol, however, has admitted that he is ready for the next step in his career and he has two years left on his contract.

Farke currently has Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in that position and he believes that Bijol’s inclusion will give them depth and quality in that department.

Elsewhere it has been revealed that Leeds are not close to agreeing a deal with Real Betis for their young forward Mateo Joseph.