Udinese have rejected a bid from Leeds United for central defender Jaka Bijol, who has been one of their prime targets for this summer.

The Whites will be playing their trade in the Premier League next season, after they made it back to the top-flight after a two-year absence.

Leeds have looked to prioritise some positions; their primary target is to stay up in the division, which has been difficult for promoted teams in recent years.

Daniel Farke is aiming to solidify the defence first and foremost, which has made the club look all around Europe for a solid option at centre-back, to compete with the likes of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk.

Udinese star man Bijol is a player they have been linked with recently and it was suggested that he is one of the hottest names on their transfer wish list.

And now, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, the Whites have now had a ‘bid rejected’ for the Slovenian by the Serie A outfit.

However, it has been made clear that Leeds are done yet, as more contacts will be made between the clubs, with the Whites keen to continue their chase.

Player Joe Rodon Pascal Struijk Max Wober Ethan Ampadu James Debayo Leeds United’s centre-back options

Marseille skipper Leonardo Balerdi was an ambitious target for Leeds, but the French giants have made their stance clear on him and Bijol is the primary focus.

Bijol, 26, has 63 Slovenian caps to his name and has clocked 90 Serie A appearances for Udinese in his three-year spell so far.

It is not clear how much Leeds offered Udinese for their star defender, but they will keep their chase alive.

Now it remains to be seen when and if Leeds will make an improved offer to Udinese to convince them to let Bijol go.

It has been suggested that Udinese want around €20m for the defender.