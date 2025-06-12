Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bardley Barcola, who has been linked with a possible move to Premier League champions Liverpool, has no desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The Reds are keen on strengthening their forward department in the summer and players like Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and Luis Diaz have all been linked with possible exits from Anfield

Winger Diaz, 28, who has been a key part of the Liverpool squad, could leave as he is attracting interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabian outfits.

Liverpool could need another attacker and it has been claimed they have their eyes set on Paris Saint-Germain’s Bracola, who is a product of the Lyon academy system and joined Luis Enrique’s side in 2023.

He had an incredible last season with PSG as he scored 21 times while laying on 19 assists, including one in the Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Barcola turned some heads with his performances last season and if he became available he would likely be in demand.

However, according to French journalist Josue Casse, Barcola has no interest in leaving the French outfit.

Competition Goals/Assists Ligue 1 14/11 Champions League 3/4 French Cup 4/4 Bradley Barcola’s goals and assists per competition this season

He does not want to quit the Parc des Princes and is happy to remain at the European champions.

PSG also feel that he is part of their project and Liverpool would have to pay a high fee to convince them to part with Barcola.

Now it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will try to convince the Frenchman to make a move to Anfield in the summer.

The 22-year-old has already appeared 14 times for his national team and will be eyeing a spot in Didier Deschamps’ 2026 World Cup squad.

Barcola also played a key part in beating Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League round of 16 and helping PSG to progress to the next round.