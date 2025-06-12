Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Liverpool will hold talks over Lewis Koumas’ future after he returns from international duty with Wales, according to The Athletic.

The 19-year-old winger is a product of the Liverpool academy system and last season spent time on loan with Championship outfit Stoke City.

Stoke had a difficult last season and Koumas played under four different managers in the form of Steven Schumacher, Narcis Pelach, Ryan Shawcross and Mark Robins.

Despite several managerial changes, the Liverpool talent maintained his spot in the matchday squad, making 43 appearances, while starting 26 of them.

Koumas was one of the standout players for the Potters last season and he is set to return to Anfield after the expiry of his loan this summer.

Liverpool are in the market to strengthen their forward department and it raises the question of whether Koumas is in Arne Slot’s plans for next season.

He was with the Wales national squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and Belgium this month and he did not feature on Monday against Belgium.

Club Years Liverpool 2023- Stoke City (loan) 2024-2025 Lewis Koumas’ career history

It has been claimed that the Reds will hold discussions after he returns to Anfield regarding his future.

Koumas, after his performances with Stoke last season, is likely to attract suitors offering him to take on loan this summer, it has been suggested.

The Liverpool boss might want to take a look at Koumas during their pre-season training tour of Asia in July.

Last season, Koumas displayed his versatility by playing in a number of different positions while on the books at Stoke.

He has so far managed only one senior appearance for Liverpool during the 2023/24 season in the FA Cup against Southampton, where he managed to score a goal in their 3-0 win.

Given his performances for Stoke in the Championship, there could be a number of second tier clubs who will eye up a move for Koumas if such a deal becomes possible in the coming weeks and months.