Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Plymouth Argyle boss Miron Muslic is interested in taking departing Argyle defender Nikola Katic to his new club Schalke.

The Pilgrims got relegated to League One in the recent season after Muslic tried his best to keep them above the dotted line.

He oversaw a great end-of-the-season run at Plymouth and it attracted attention from German giants Schalke, who are currently playing their trade in the 2. Bundesliga.

The Home Park outfit were not happy at Muslic’s departure and now the Austrian is showing interest in a player who joined them on loan in the winter window.

Bosnia central defender Katic is a player who is leaving Argyle at the end of this month and is now on Schalke’s radar, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland (via Fussball Transfers).

The German outfit are prioritising signing a defender this summer and Muslic is looking to reunite with Katic, who he was impressed with at Plymouth.

He joined Plymouth from Swiss outfit Zurich in January on loan and became an important player for them, even captaining them four times in the process.

Competition Appearances Championship 15 FA Cup 2 EFL Cup – Nikola Katic’s Plymouth Argyle appearances

The 28-year-old is set to return to his parent club, Zurich, but could end up playing under Muslic again.

Katic was on Scottish giants Rangers’ books for four years, and now, after half a season in England, he is on Schalke’s list.

Schalke have not made any concrete contacts with Zurich regarding the Bosnian, so a potential transfer is still not close.

It remains to be seen if Muslic will be able to convince Katic to join him in Germany after he returns to his parent club next month.