The price tag that Watford have put on the head of one of their attackers has emerged, amid him attracting real interest from Cyprus this summer.

The Hornets could only finish 14th in the Championship after fighting to make a place for themselves in the top six at the end of the season.

Tom Celeverly was sacked after the campaign concluded and former Real Valladolid boss Paul Pezzolano has been appointed to take them forward.

The club hierarchy have already started plotting their transfer business and are looking to manage incomings and outgoings to give Pezzolano the best squad possible.

That may not include attacker Mileta Rajovic, who joined Watford in the summer of 2023, and is attracting transfer interest away from England.

According to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, the Danish forward is a player being considered by Cypriot club Pafos and the price Watford want has emerged.

Pafos sporting director Cristiano Giaretta, who was Watford’s sporting director for three years, brought Rajovic in from Swedish outfit Kalmar.

Result Competition Watford 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday Championship Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Watford Championship Portsmouth 1-0 Watford Championship Watford’s last three results

Now the 57-year-old Italian is looking to reunite with Rajovic and wants to bring him to Pafos this summer, however Watford ‘are demanding’ a fee of around €3m to €4m.

He was on loan at one of his former clubs, Brondby, contributing to ten goals in 28 games for the Danish giants.

It was suggested earlier this year that letting Rajovic go is one decision that Cleverley may well have been regretting.

Now it remains to be seen if Giaretta is willing to match Watford’s asking price to acquire the striker in the coming weeks and months.

Pafos won the Cypriot league title this season and will be looking to get to the Champions League league stage when they tackle the qualifiers.