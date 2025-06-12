Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Crystal Palace and Northern Ireland star Justin Devenny believes that West Brom star Isaac Price has a ‘bit of magic’ in him when he is in possession of the ball.

Baggies man Price was on target at international level as his Northern Ireland team beat Iceland 1-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.

It was the West Brom man’s ninth international goal, which earned him praise from multiple team-mates, among whom were Devenny.

Crystal Palace midfielder Devenny is of the view that Price has amazing quality, which showed more when he had possession of the ball.

The Eagles man insists that he sees the talent Price has to offer on the training pitch and knows when the ball drops to him then there is magic on the horizon.

Pointing towards the magic he has seen Price weave on the pitch, Devenny told the Belfast Telegraph: “Isaac’s quality is amazing.

“You see it in training and no matter how the game is going, if the ball falls to Isaac, you know there’s a bit of magic in him.”

Price will be looking to continue to make an impact at Northern Ireland at international level, not least with qualification for the World Cup set to kick off in September.

Team Germany Luxembourg Northern Ireland Slovakia Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifying group

Northern Ireland are due to face Luxembourg away from home first, before they have to take a trip to play group favourites Germany.

A product of Everton’s youth academy, Price joined West Brom only in January from Belgian side Standard Liege and ended the season with 15 Championship appearances to his name.

The Northern Irishman moved to Standard Liege from Everton in 2023 and kicked on with his development in Belgian football.

Price will want to help West Brom push to win promotion to the Premier League in the upcoming campaign and before that catch the eye of new Baggies boss Ryan Mason in pre-season.