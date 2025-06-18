Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

Aston Villa ‘expect enquiries’ from clubs for Morgan Rogers, but do not have any plans to entertain them, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Having missed out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Aston Villa face a tough summer as they look to not just strengthen, but also meet PSR rules.

Rival clubs are aware Aston Villa could be vulnerable and the club may have to deal with approaches for a number of top stars.

One such player is Rogers, who in his first full season as an Aston Villa star made quite an impression.

In 54 appearances overall, Rogers scored 14 goals and helped set up 15 more for his team-mates.

The 22-year-old attacker has been linked with Premier League powerhouses Arsenal and Chelsea this summer.

Both clubs have kept a close eye on the player and could decide to test Aston Villa’s resolve to keep him during the ongoing transfer window.

Club Years West Brom 2019 Manchester City 2019-2023 Lincoln (loan) 2021 Bournemouth (loan) 2021-2022 Blackpool (loan) 2023 Middlesbrough 2023-2024 Aston Villa 2024- Morgan Rogers’ career history

Unai Emery’s team know that there is interest in Rogers and there could be enquiries coming in for the player.

However, their plans are not to entertain any of them as they plan to continue their association with Rogers.

Villa do expect a significant sale between now and the end of June to improve their PSR status further but Rogers will not be one of the casualties.

Midfielder Enzo Barrenechea, who spent last season on loan at Valencia, is being seen as one of the candidates.

The Villans want somewhere around €9m to €12m to let him go.

Rogers, who they signed from Middlesbrough back in February last year, still has several years to run on his contract, which stretches until 2030.