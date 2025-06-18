Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Scottish champions Celtic are still in talks with Antwerp winger Michel Ange Balikwisha to take him to Glasgow this summer.

The Bhoys have already brought back Kieran Tierney from Arsenal to strengthen their defence and are working on other deals as well.

Brendan Rodgers wants more bodies down the wing and his search has taken him to Belgian shores.

The club have been actively working on a move for Antwerp’s 24-year-old winger Balikwisha, after spotting him as a possible signing.

Though Balikwisha missed a chunk of action the recent season with injuries, his potential has still been noted by Celtic.

He finished the season with seven goal contributions in 18 matches, ten of which came in the Belgian league’s Championship Group.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Celtic, who have already started working on the transfer, are still engaged in negotiations with the player.

Club Years Anderlecht 2014 Standard Liege 2014-2021 Antwerp 2021- Michel-Ange Balikwisha

Balikwisha, on his part, is keen to see the move to the Scottish champions happen this summer.

It remains to be seen how much Celtic have to spend to sign a player who will have less than a year left on his contract at the end of June.

Celtic have yet another winger – Jesse Derry – on their wish list as well but there is competition for the player.

The Crystal Palace winger is nearing the end of his contract at Selhurst Park and his agents have been in Germany as well to discuss a potential transfer.

Their rivals, Rangers, have recently been boosted by a takeover from the 49ers Enterprises and could give the Hoops a run for their money.

The unnamed German side are suggested to be a Champions League club.