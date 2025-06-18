George Wood/Getty Images

The agents of Hull City goalkeeper Ivor Pandur have received a significant number of offers from interested clubs in the last few hours.

Pandur played 44 of his side’s 46 Championship matches as the Tigers narrowly escaped relegation.

Despite his side’s dismal form, the 25-year-old goalkeeper caught the attention of clubs with his performances between the sticks.

Quite a few English and Italian clubs are keen on taking him off Hull City’s hands in the summer.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the player’s entourage have received requests from quite a few places in the last few hours.

Once the demands of the player are ascertained, there is expected to be club-to-club contact.

Hull City will have a deciding role to play in any potential move as they still have the player tied down with a contract until 2027.

Club Years Rijeka 2019-2020 Hellas Verona 2020-2023 Fortuna Sittard (loan) 2022-2023 Fortuna Sittard 2023-2024 Hull City 2024- Ivor Pandur’s career history

Among those linked with moves for Pandur are English and Serie A outfits.

Pandur only arrived in England in January last year, but he had to wait until the start of the 2024/25 season to make his debut for the Championship team.

Pandur has played in Serie A with Hellas Verona and a return to the country cannot be ruled out.

He has represented his country at different youth levels and was part of their Under-21 fold in 2021.

Yet another of Hull City’s players, Abdulkadir Omur, has emerged as a target for Turkish Super Lig club Samsunspor.

They want a loan deal for him following his spell at Rizespor.