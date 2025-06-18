Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scottish champions Celtic are discussing ‘the finer details’ of a move to bring in an attacker after making a breakthrough on the fee, according to journalist Mark Hendry.

Celtic are chasing reinforcements for Brendan Rodgers this summer as they seek to build on an encouraging campaign in last season’s Champions League.

They have been holding talks with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland to try to agree a fee for attacker Benjamin Nygren, who has just six months left on his contract.

Celtic have been impressed with what they have seen of the 23-year-old Swede, who made 32 appearances for Nordsjaelland over the course of last season.

He chipped in with 16 goals and four assists and is capable of playing as a winger on both flanks, as a number 10, or even at a push as a central striker.

Celtic have now agreed a fee with Nordsjaelland for Nygren and it is ‘just the finer details’ that are being discussed between the Bhoys and the player’s representatives.

The Bhoys will hope to get those details over the line soon and have the deal done quickly.

Club Years Goteborg 2018-2019 Genk 2019-2022 Heerenveen (loan) 2020-2022 Nordsjaelland 2022- Benjamin Nygren’s career history

Nygren has already played his football in his native Sweden, in Belgium, in the Netherlands and currently in Denmark.

Celtic will hope that adaptability and familiarity with a change in environment can mean he will hit the ground running in Glasgow.

He has been capped by Sweden at multiple youth levels and made his senior bow for the country earlier this year.

Joining Celtic will give Nygren the chance to play in the Champions League and also fight to retain the Scottish Premiership title, with the Bhoys by far the dominant force in Scottish football.

All eyes will be on how Rodgers uses him over the course of pre-season as he looks to slot him into his Celtic side.