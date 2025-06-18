George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United are looking to ‘make an offer’ for a young striker who shone at the Toulon Tournament, but that has put them on a collision course with Burnley, while Newcastle United are also keen.

Leeds’ transfer chiefs are actively scouring the market in search of suitable players who can equip the team for the Premier League challenge, with Jaka Bijol set to come in.

Lukas Nmecha was landed recently on a two-year contract to strengthen the Leeds attack, but the club are also alive to talents of a younger age.

That search has taken Leeds to France and to Rennes, where promising 21-year-old striker Wilson Samake is on the books.

He shone at the Toulon Tournament, where he scored twice for Mali this summer, and that set tongues wagging at scouts amongst a host of Premier League sides.

According to Africa Foot, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Burnley and Leeds are all keen, while Valencia, Lorient, Paris FC and Fiorentina rate him too.

Now Leeds are set for a firm move and they are hoping to ‘make an offer’ of around €1m to sign Samake.

Striker Age Joel Piroe 25 Mateo Joseph 21 Patrick Bamford 31 Joe Gelhardt 23 Leeds United’s strikers

Burnley are holding talks with the striker’s camp and are prepared to offer him a two-year deal to move to Turf Moor.

Rennes though would like to secure Samake on a new contract.

Samake was one of Mali’s standout performers in the Toulon U21 tournament in France, where his team finished third in Group A.

It is suggested that talks are under way with all the striker’s suitors, a group that includes Newcastle, and it is possible he could leave Rennes before the transfer window closes.

Newcastle have shown themselves alive to top young talents in recent transfer windows as they look to land players earlier in their careers and avoid needing to pay big fees.