George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have ‘advanced interest’ in a 24 cap striker, but ‘the will of the attacker’ remains to be seen.

Daniel Farke has already strengthened his attack by signing Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer and he will join from Wolfsburg next month.

Nmecha though has been plagued by injury issues in recent seasons and Leeds handing him a two-year deal is a signal of their concern.

They want more attacking options and are zeroing in on Lecce for striker Nikola Krstovic.

Now, according to Sky Italia, Leeds have gone a step further and have ‘advanced interest’ in the 25-year-old Montenegro international.

While Leeds are keen though, what Krstovic wants to do is not clear for now.

It is suggested that ‘the will of the attacker’ is not yet clear as to whether he does want to make the switch to Elland Road.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Krstovic has been capped 24 times at international level for Montenegro and has found the back of the net on six occasions.

He grabbed eleven goals for Lecce last term in Serie A as the club managed to avoid relegation back down to Serie B.

Moving to Leeds and the Premier League would likely hand the striker an improved salary, but he may be wary of the Whites’ status as a newly promoted club.

All three newly promoted clubs were relegated in the Premier League last season and Krstovic could have some concern Leeds may suffer the same fate.

Previously when a Premier League club, Leeds allowed many new signings to have a clause in their contract which would allow them to leave on loan if the club were to be relegated.

A number of players triggered those clauses and sealed loan moves away when Leeds did go down.