Former Dutch top-flight star Hans Kraay Jr believes that if Giovanni van Bronckhorst becomes Arne Slot’s assistant at Liverpool then he is effectively giving up on his managerial career.

The Reds have been looking to appoint an assistant since John Heitinga left the club to become the new Ajax boss.

Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt was linked with that role at Anfield, but his agent, Rob Jansen, dismissed the possibilities.

Now Van Bronckhorst, who was most recently the manager at Turkish giants Besiktas, has been linked with the assistant post at Liverpool.

The former midfielder has also managed Feyenoord, Guangzhou in China and Rangers.

Kraay Jr believes that the 50-year-old would be able to get rid of the routine where he had to invest all his time in football if he takes the job.

He believes that effectively the job would mean that Van Bronckhorst would be giving up on his managerial dreams, but feels that his wife may well approve on that front.

“I think this assistantship to Arne Slot means the end of his career as head coach, and also of the life in which you spend 168 hours a week on football”, the 65-year-old said via 1908.nl.

Club Years Feyenoord 2015-2019 Guangzhou 2020 Rangers 2021-2022 Besiktas 2024 Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s managerial career

“His wife is reported to have said recently: ‘Gio, what a nice man you are when you occasionally give your opinion at Ziggo.

“Then you don’t walk around stressed out all week, you really hear me and listen.’

“That is exactly what being a head coach does to you.”

Being Slot’s assistant at Anfield would be a key role for Van Bronckhorst to take, with Liverpool looking to retain the Premier League title next season and win the Champions League.

Talks between Van Bronckhorst and Liverpool are suggested to be advanced and he could soon be announced in the position.