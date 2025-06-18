NTV

Turkish TV host Murat Kosova has warned that Liverpool ‘will step in’ for a top striker if they can move two players on, and the target in question ‘is waiting’ for a spot at Anfield

Liverpool are showing huge intent in the transfer market this summer with Jeremie Frimpong in through the door, Florian Wirtz following and Milos Kerkez also due to join.

The Reds are not expected to stop there as they seek another centre-back and likely a striker, although those moves could need players to be offloaded.

In recent days, Liverpool have been linked with Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen, who spent the season on loan at Galatasaray in Turkey.

Galatasaray remain keen to keep Osimhen.

Napoli want to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool, but are determined any deal for Osimhen will be separate. Nunez has also drawn interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Turkish TV host Kosova has little doubt that Liverpool do want Osimhen and warned that the Reds will move for him, identifying them as a real danger to Galatasaray’s hopes.

He said via Turkish outlet GS Gazete: “Liverpool can sell Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez to the Arabs for €70m. Real Madrid [Barcelona, ed.] is also in the mix for Luis Diaz, if these two players leave, Liverpool will step in for Osimhen.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“Osimhen is already waiting for something like this.

“If money was important to him, he would go to the Arabs.

“The guy is a Napoli player anyway. You can’t get him right away.

“The team we call Juventus is an Italian giant club, but they have been chasing Osimhen for a year and a half and still haven’t got him.”

Osimhen scored 37 goals in just 41 appearances for Galatasaray over the course of the recent season and if Liverpool did land him then it would likely strike fear into the hearts of their Premier League rivals.

The goal burden at Anfield has been heavily shouldered by Mohamed Salah and Osimhen could be seen by Liverpool as another player who could score over 30 goals in a season.

Osimhen has a €75m release clause in his contract at Napoli and has resisted moves to the Saudi Pro League in recent windows.