‘Negotiations continue’ between Napoli and Liverpool for Darwin Nunez, as the Serie A side seek to snap him up.

Nunez has slipped well down the pecking order at Anfield after numerous chances to stake his claim and Liverpool are looking to sell him.

There has been interest from several sides, but Napoli lead the race at present and are the club pushing to agree a fee with Liverpool.

No deal has been agreed between the two sides yet and, according to Sky Italia, ‘negotiations continue’ between the clubs.

Napoli believe that Nunez’s personal terms will not be a problem, but there is some concern at the fee Liverpool want.

Liverpool agreed a deal of around £64m with Benfica and had high hopes.

He scored just five goals in 30 Premier League games for Liverpool last season as they scooped up the league title.

Player From Fee Virgil van Dijk Southampton £75m Alisson Roma £66.8m Darwin Nunez Benfica £64m Dominik Szoboszlai RB Leipzig £60m Naby Keita RB Leipzig £45m Liverpool F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

Nunez also has a habit of being booked and went into the referee’s notebook eight times in the Premier League in the recent season.

Napoli want Nunez to rotate him with Romelu Lukaku, especially given they have Champions League football coming up.

They feel Nunez fits the bill perfectly for what they want, but a fee must be agreed with Liverpool.

The Uruguayan striker has also attracted attention from Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, while he has also had suitors in the Saudi Pro League.