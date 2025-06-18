Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are set to snap up a 17-year-old talent who was at Celtic Park on Wednesday to finalise his move, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Scottish champions are making moves in the transfer market and are looking to strengthen Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

Attacker Benjamin Nygren is now close to joining after Celtic agreed a fee to sign him from Danish side Nordsjaelland.

The club also have their eye on making sure there is a steady supply of talents coming through the youth teams.

They are now set to swell their ranks by signing Morton talent Isaac English.

English, 17, was at Celtic Park on Wednesday to put the finishing touches to his switch to the Bhoys.

The young defender is highly rated and Celtic have pulled out all the stops to tempt him to Celtic Park.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

Celtic will look to see English slot into their youth ranks and continue his development.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic might believe that a loan move next season is the best step for the defender.

Alternatively they could keep him at the club next term to give their youth coaches a full season to work on his development.

English will be looking to make sure that he grabs the opportunity of a move to Celtic with both hands.

And Rodgers has shown he is not afraid to give young players a chance in the first team if he feels they are good enough.