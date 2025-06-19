Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Southampton have now agreed a fee to sell a Saints star, marking a major step forward in his likely exit from St Mary’s this summer.

Under Will Still, Southampton are expected to challenge to come straight back up from the Championship next season, but squad surgery is required.

The likes of Kyle Walker-Peters and Jan Bednarek are widely expected to go, while there have been talks over selling Paul Onuachu.

Turkish side Trabzonspor have been working intently on a deal for Onuachu and despite some hiccups, which included what were described as Saints causing ‘serious trouble’ in the talks, now look to have made a breakthrough.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Southampton have now ‘agreed a fee’ to sell Onuachu to Trabzonspor.

The amount Saints will be banking will be around €8m.

It is suggested that talks on personal terms are taking place, but they are not expected to present an issue.

Season Position 2024–25 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 4th (Championship, promoted via play-offs) 2022–23 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 15th (Premier League) 2020–21 15th (Premier League) Southampton’s last five league finishes

The Nigerian striker had a season on loan at Trabzonspor and is desperate to return to the club.

For Trabzonspor, landing Onuachu will be viewed as a major coup given how successful he was in Turkish football.

He also scored goals prolifically at Genk, but Southampton were unable to get the same level of goal return from the hitman, who often found himself sidelined.

He did play more under Ivan Juric, but the writing has been on the wall regarding his Southampton career.

It remains to be seen if there will be any extra bonuses which are performance based and could net Southampton more money in the future.