Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have ‘made enquiries’ about a Juventus attacker who is now being eyed by no fewer than four clubs this summer.

Both Premier League sides are expected to be hugely active in the transfer market this summer and both want to add goals and real threat in the final third.

The Toffees have struggled to score on a consistent basis in recent years, while Spurs have Champions League football on the agenda next season, Timo Werner’s loan is ending and Heung-Min Son could go.

Now, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the pair have ‘made enquiries’ about Juventus attacker Timothy Weah, who they rate.

They are not alone though as there are a further two unnamed clubs who are also interested in Weah, meaning there could be competition.

The attacker could move on from Juventus this summer and RB Leipzig showed interest in him during the winter transfer window.

Weah managed five goals and three assists for Juventus in the recent Serie A campaign, while he scored and assisted in nine Champions League outings.

Player From Fee Gylfi Sigurdsson Swansea City £45 m Richarlison Watford £35 m Amadou Onana Lille £30 m Romelu Lukaku Chelsea £28 m Alex Iwobi Arsenal £28 m Everton F.C.'s top 5 record transfers

He is currently in action for the Old Lady at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, having clocked 45 minutes in the 5-0 win over Al-Ain.

Juventus could well find themselves tested with proposals for him over the course of the summer.

Everton and Tottenham making enquiries signals they could move a step further to get him, while two other, as yet unnamed, sides are also showing keen interest.

Weah does still have another three years left on his current contract at Juventus, but the Turin club could feel this summer is a good time to cash in on him.

The Italian giants secured him from French side Lille in 2023.

Moving to the UK would not be a new experience for Weah as he enjoyed a brief loan spell at Scottish giants Celtic in 2019.