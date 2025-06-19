Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

There is a ‘good chance’ of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo choosing Tottenham Hotspur instead of Manchester United if the Londoners agree to pay the fee the Bees are asking for.

After an impressive season under Thomas Frank, the 25-year-old has started to attract the attention of multiple Premier League clubs.

Newcastle United were initially keen on signing the player, but Brentford’s asking price and the player’s wage demands put them off and they cooled their interest.

Manchester United then entered the scene and it was suggested that the player preferred a move to Old Trafford over anywhere else.

Europa League winners Tottenham have been late entrants and are believed to have the ability to match Brentford’s £70m asking price.

Contrary to what is being said, journalist Duncan Castles has insisted that there is a good chance that the attacker might prefer a move to Tottenham instead of Manchester United.

There are, it is suggested, reasons that could well lead Mbeumo to picking Tottenham.

Player From Fee Richarlison Everton £60m Dominic Solanke Bournemouth £55m Tanguy Ndombele Lyon £55m Brennan Johnson Nottingham Forest £45m Cristian Romero Atalanta £44m Tottenham Hotspur F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

On reports about Mbeumo preferring a move to Manchester United, Castles said on the Football Transfers Podcast (32:48): “I am not hearing exactly the same.

“I think there is a good chance that Mbeumo, should Tottenham in particular, get to the price that Brentford are asking, that he might choose Tottenham ahead of Manchester United.

“There are a couple of obvious reasons for that – one is it allows him to stay in London.

“Secondly, it allows him to carry on playing for Thomas Frank, who has joined Tottenham as a replacement for Ange Postecoglou.”

Mbeumo, who will enter the final year of his contract with Brentford in July, finished the season with 20 goals in 38 Premier League appearances last term and also helped set up eight more goals for his team-mates.

He knows Frank well and also knows heading to Tottenham would give him the chance to play in the Champions League, while the situation at Manchester United has been in flux.

Tottenham fans will hope to see him recreate his form under a manager he knows very well if he does make the move.

At the fee level Brentford are looking for, Mbeumo could become Tottenham’s club record transfer.