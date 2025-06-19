Pete Norton/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town need to offer ‘a bit more’ than the £2.5m they have proposed to Leyton Orient if they want to land Charlton Athletic target Ethan Galbraith, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Manchester United academy graduate has been on Leyton Orient’s books since the summer of 2023 and is just four games short of reaching the milestone of 100 games for the O’s.

He featured in 51 games overall for Richie Wellens’ team last season, helping them reach the League One playoff final, where they fell short to Nathan Jones’ Charlton side.

However, he could soon find himself on the books of a new club given the amount of interest he has been drawing.

Charlton, who earned promotion to the Championship at the expense of Galbraith’s current club, could give him the opportunity to play at a higher level.

However, Huddersfield look like they want the player more, as it is suggested that they have offered £2.5m for Galbraith.

The Terriers just need to offer a bit more to ensure that they beat off competition from Charlton and take Galbraith up to Yorkshire, keeping him in League One.

Club Years Manchester United 2019-2023 Doncaster Rovers (loan) 2021-2022 Salford City (loan) 2022-2023 Leyton Orient 2023- Ethan Galbraith’s career history

Huddersfield disappointed hugely last term in a season where they expected to challenge for promotion and they now have a new boss at the helm in the shape of Lee Grant.

Grant, in what is his first managerial job, is being backed by the Terriers as he aims to get them back to the Championship.

The new Huddersfield boss was a goalkeeper as a player and turned out for clubs that included Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley and Stoke City.

He finished his playing career at Manchester United.