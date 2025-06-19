Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Roma are currently monitoring Leeds United target and €35m rated Leece star Nikola Krstovic as a possible signing this summer.

The 25-year-old centre forward joined Leece in the summer of 2023 and last season he played a key role in helping the club stay up in Serie A.

Krstovic scored eleven goals for the Serie A outfit in the league and he has caught the attention of newly promoted Premier League side Leeds United.

Leeds are determined to hand Daniel Farke a squad that will be competitive in the Premier League and they have been active in the market.

The Yorkshire giants have already signed Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer from Wolfsburg, but his signing has raised some eyebrows due to his recent injury history.

Leeds are looking to add another forward and they have set their eyes on the Italian market and it has been suggested that they have advanced their interest in Krstovic.

Lecce have already been clear that they are under no pressure to sell.

However, Krstovic has an admirer in Serie A in the form of Roma and their new boss, Gian Piero Gasperini, wants to sign him.

Club Years Zeta 2016-2019 Red Star Belgrade 2019-2021 Graficar Beograd (loan) 2020 Dunajska Streda 2021-2023 Lecce 2023- Nikola Krstovic’s career history

Roma, who will be in the Europa League next season, are eyeing several other forward targets in the ongoing window and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they are currently monitoring Krstovic.

It has been suggested that Leece have let Leeds know that they want a fee in the region of €35m to part ways with the centre forward this summer.

Leeds have experience of dealing with Italian teams as they are expected to complete the signing of Jaka Bijol, who underwent a medical with them Wednesday, from Udinese.

They are also interested in St. Gallen’s Willem Geubbels, who is in demand in Germany with several clubs chasing his signature.

It is still unclear whether Krstovic, who has two more years left on his current deal, is in favour of a move to Elland Road in the summer.