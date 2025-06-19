George Wood/Getty Images

Newly promoted Premier League side Leeds United are working to agree on personal terms with Lecce hitman Nikola Krstovic.

The Whites will look to stay up in the Premier League first and foremost, which have proven to be an incredibly difficult job in recent years for promoted teams.

Bringing in suitable players to help them holds the key and Leeds are already busy in the market for that.

They have already signed German attacker Lukas Nmecha and are close to sealing Jaka Bijol from Serie A club Udinese.

Striker Joel Piroe, who scored 19 goals in the Championship last term, has never played in the Premier League, while Nmecha has been riddled with injuries in recent seasons.

Daniel Farke will need more attacking options in his arsenal to put the ball in the back of the net, which has led them to target Serie A striker Krstovic, who is on the books at Lecce.

It was suggested very recently that the Elland Road outfit have advanced their interest in the Montenegro attacker.

Team Cagliari Parma (two) Roma Monza Empoli (two) AC Milan (two) Hellas Verona Genoa Teams Nikola Krstovic scored against in Serie A this season

Now, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Yorkshire side are looking to agree a deal with the striker himself.

The player’s will regarding the move has always been considered a key factor in a potential deal and Leeds are trying to sort that out now.

It has been suggested that Lecce and Leeds are currently in talks, as the Whites aim to agree a deal for him.

Lecce’s sporting director has been clear that the club will not sell Krstovic if he does not want to go.

Now, only time will tell if Krstovic will be considering making a move to Elland Road this summer, considering the recent struggles of the promoted teams to the Premier League, as they failed to keep themselves above the dotted line.